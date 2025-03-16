Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 0.9% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,094,000 after acquiring an additional 411,579 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $113,015,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,658,000 after acquiring an additional 250,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,978.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 189,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,608,000 after acquiring an additional 187,099 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $415.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $435.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $376.14 and a 52-week high of $451.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

