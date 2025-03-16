Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. EQ LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $202.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.02 and its 200-day moving average is $209.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.77.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

