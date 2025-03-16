GWN Securities Inc. Takes $860,000 Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 52,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of JEPQ opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.4824 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

