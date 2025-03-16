Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and traded as low as $12.18. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 19,667 shares.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
