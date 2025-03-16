Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and traded as low as $12.18. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 19,667 shares.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPV. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

