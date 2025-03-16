easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and traded as low as $6.26. easyJet shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 4,056 shares changing hands.

easyJet Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62.

easyJet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.