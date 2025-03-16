S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.86.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $486.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $513.56 and its 200-day moving average is $510.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

