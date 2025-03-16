Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Decreases By 43.8%

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,154,000 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 5,610,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CSDXF opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $0.97.

About COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

