Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 822,769 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822,769 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $13,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 192,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 103,491 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 521.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 59,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of PAHC opened at $21.25 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $860.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

