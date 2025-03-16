Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Trading Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 829,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 326% from the average daily volume of 194,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Euro Sun Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

Euro Sun Mining Company Profile

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

