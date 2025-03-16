PFG Advisors Sells 31,575 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,575 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the third quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Price Performance

Shares of AUGT opened at $30.38 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $30.38 million, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (AUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGT was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

