Short Interest in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Drops By 24.9%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at C$23.85 on Friday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of C$22.50 and a 52-week high of C$23.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.54.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.