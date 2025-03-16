Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. First County Bank CT raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $623.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $701.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $760.44. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.27 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.00.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

