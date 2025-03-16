PFG Advisors Purchases 8,896 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,144.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $13,625,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 254.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,476.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 921.1% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,084,000 after purchasing an additional 145,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.