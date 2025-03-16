PFG Advisors Purchases 8,896 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,144.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $13,625,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 254.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,476.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 921.1% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,084,000 after purchasing an additional 145,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
Super Micro Computer Stock Performance
Shares of SMCI stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Super Micro Computer
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.