AGF Management Ltd. Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $415.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.50 and a fifty-two week high of $548.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $438.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

