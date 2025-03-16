J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 233.91 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.04), with a volume of 21623480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254.80 ($3.30).

SBRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 310 ($4.01) to GBX 305 ($3.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 269.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67.

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.

