Centurion Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,542,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,395,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,157.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,598,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,474,000 after buying an additional 1,576,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,578,000 after buying an additional 1,354,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,251,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,758,000 after buying an additional 929,872 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

