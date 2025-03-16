Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLTTF opened at $4.88 on Friday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a report on Friday, March 7th.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

