China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in February

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the February 13th total of 13,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Price Performance

China Yongda Automobiles Services stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Passenger Vehicle Sales and Services and Automobile Operating Lease Services segments. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands.

