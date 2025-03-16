China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in February

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the February 13th total of 13,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Price Performance
China Yongda Automobiles Services stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile
