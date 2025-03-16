Choate Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,086.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 76,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.31 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.30.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

