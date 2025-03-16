American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,265 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes comprises 1.4% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.90%.

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

