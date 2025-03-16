Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 60,740 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,740 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $315,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Swedbank AB increased its position in S&P Global by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,280,000 after buying an additional 92,115 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,254,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.86.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $486.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.