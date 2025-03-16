Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 60,740 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,740 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $315,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Swedbank AB increased its position in S&P Global by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,280,000 after buying an additional 92,115 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,254,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.86.
S&P Global Price Performance
S&P Global stock opened at $486.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
