Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 3,510 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,912,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,560,000 after buying an additional 151,901 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,378,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 925,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 798,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,139,000 after acquiring an additional 66,032 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 758,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,292,000 after acquiring an additional 43,207 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

