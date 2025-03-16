Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.68. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis Announces Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

