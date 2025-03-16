Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $24,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $600,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 551,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,482,000 after buying an additional 48,155 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after buying an additional 33,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 32.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45.

In other news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,194.20. This trade represents a 9.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

