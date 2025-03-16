Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 3.7% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,524,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.72.

NYSE:LLY opened at $813.55 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $830.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $843.24.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

