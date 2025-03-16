Dar Global (LON:DAR) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Time to Buy?

Dar Global PLC (LON:DAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.41 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.41 ($0.07). Approximately 281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.23 ($0.07).

Dar Global Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £9.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.40.

About Dar Global

Dar Global is a highly differentiated international real estate business, focusing predominantly on developing real estate projects comprising second homes for internationally mobile customers who are less impacted by the macro-economic environment.

Collaborating with global luxury brands such as W Hotels, Missoni, Pagani and ELIE SAAB, we pride ourselves on delivering iconic living experiences across some of the most desirable locations across the Middle East and Europe, including downtown Dubai, Muscat in Oman and the Costa del Sol region in Southern Spain.

