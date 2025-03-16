Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $461,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBMN. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 264,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30,574.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 109,762 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBMN opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

