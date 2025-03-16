Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBTH stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

