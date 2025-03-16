EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 324.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 10,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $118.23 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $114,792.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,092 shares in the company, valued at $32,918,065.52. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,646.38. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,212. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

