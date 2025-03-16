Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Richard Scott Cooley Buys 500 Shares

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,896. This trade represents a 4.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Scott Cooley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Richard Scott Cooley purchased 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.00 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Richard Scott Cooley purchased 272 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.00 per share, with a total value of $39,168.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Richard Scott Cooley purchased 1,000 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $152.25 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $145.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.31. The firm has a market cap of $406.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $173.25.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.12 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 20.00%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 268.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

