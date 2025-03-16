Jeremy Busch-Howell Acquires 2,500 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeremy Busch-Howell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,375.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$9.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$351.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$12.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Total Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

