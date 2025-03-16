SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 2,621.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.40.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

