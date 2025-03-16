Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $91,126.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $91,126.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 172,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,406,451.42. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Airbnb stock opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.15.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

