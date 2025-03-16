Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Sells $76,028.04 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) insider Marissa Brittenham sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $76,028.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,498.72. This represents a 4.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.73.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.09 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 747.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

