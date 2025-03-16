Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Sells $76,028.04 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) insider Marissa Brittenham sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $76,028.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,498.72. This represents a 4.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Surgery Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.73.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.09 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.
Surgery Partners Company Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.
