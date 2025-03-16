ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Purchases C$19,304.00 in Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.26 per share, with a total value of C$19,304.00.

ATCO Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. ATCO Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACO.X. CIBC upped their price target on ATCO from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

ATCO Company Profile

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.

