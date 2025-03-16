Family Firm Inc. Sells 221 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 669.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

IYJ stock opened at $130.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $117.86 and a 12 month high of $144.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

