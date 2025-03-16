Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $48.68 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

