Family Firm Inc. Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 686 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,564,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,433,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,482,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,572 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Salesforce by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,829,773 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,280,408,000 after buying an additional 1,219,254 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 56,872.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 933,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,998,000 after buying an additional 931,566 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,007,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,432,855,000 after purchasing an additional 864,193 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $144,874.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,750. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock valued at $383,156,227. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.62.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.0 %

Salesforce stock opened at $279.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

