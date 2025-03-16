James G. Berbee Acquires 446 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) Director James G. Berbee bought 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,451.56. This represents a 4.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ MGEE opened at $93.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.24. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.72. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.27 and a 1 year high of $109.22.
MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $171.42 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.
