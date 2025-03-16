James G. Berbee Acquires 446 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) Director James G. Berbee bought 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,451.56. This represents a 4.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $93.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.24. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.72. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.27 and a 1 year high of $109.22.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $171.42 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

