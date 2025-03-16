Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $449.70 and last traded at $448.38. Approximately 54,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 283,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.66.
A number of analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.14.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $3.1265 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s payout ratio is 5.63%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
