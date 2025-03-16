Short Interest in Nature Wood Group Limited (NASDAQ:NWGL) Decreases By 53.8%

Nature Wood Group Limited (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the February 13th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nature Wood Group Stock Down 4.2 %

NWGL stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Nature Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Nature Wood Group

Nature Wood Group Limited, an integrated forestry company, engages in management and harvesting, and down-stream wood-processing and distribution activities. It operates in two divisions, Direct Purchase and Original Design Manufacturer Services; and Manufacturing segments. The company offers a range of products, including logs, decking and flooring products, sawn timber, recycled and synthesized charcoal, machine-made charcoal, and essential oils.

