Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the February 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITBI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. 59,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,605. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.