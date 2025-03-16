Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the February 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
FITBI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. 59,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,605. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $26.25.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
