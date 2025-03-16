Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Genenta Science Stock Down 2.7 %

Genenta Science stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,263. Genenta Science has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

Institutional Trading of Genenta Science

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genenta Science stock. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Allianz SE owned about 0.56% of Genenta Science as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

