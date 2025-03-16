Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Up 51.7% in February

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

EMD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 170,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,901. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,364,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,461,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 674,337 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,431,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,415,000 after acquiring an additional 327,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $3,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

