Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Up 51.7% in February

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
EMD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 170,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,901. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $10.33.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.