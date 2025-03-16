Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Short Interest Update

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 611,600 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 941,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 862,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 428,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 273,321.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 207,724 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,751,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Americas Silver stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 1,041,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.20. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Americas Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

