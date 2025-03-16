Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH) Short Interest Up 59.6% in February

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Highest Performances Stock Up 5.7 %

HPH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 620,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,288. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. Highest Performances has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

Highest Performances Company Profile

Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.

