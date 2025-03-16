Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Grows By 62.3%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the February 13th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PRT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 34,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

