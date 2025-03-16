iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Up 53.5% in February

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the February 13th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,588,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $117.25. 3,752,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,997. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day moving average is $116.97.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
