iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Up 53.5% in February

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the February 13th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,588,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $117.25. 3,752,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,997. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day moving average is $116.97.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,465,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,267,000 after buying an additional 842,335 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,800,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,840,000 after buying an additional 1,001,309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,232,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,539,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,209,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,250,000 after buying an additional 173,041 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,147,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,130,000 after buying an additional 197,809 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

