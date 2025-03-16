Short Interest in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Expands By 49.7%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 953,100 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the February 13th total of 636,700 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 471,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 305,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,586. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

