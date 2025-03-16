Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the February 13th total of 113,100 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 443,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kaixin Price Performance

Shares of Kaixin stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 32,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. Kaixin has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $29.54.

Get Kaixin alerts:

About Kaixin

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.