Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the February 13th total of 113,100 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 443,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Kaixin Price Performance
Shares of Kaixin stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 32,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. Kaixin has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $29.54.
About Kaixin
